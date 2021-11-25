St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen holds Thanksgiving feast for those in need

"The desserts and stuff are amazing looking,” volunteer Larell Marie Mele said.



Not to mention turkey and all the fixings.



"They know what Thanksgiving is about, giving back to the people, loved ones," Aurua Harrold of the Jessup-Peckville area said.



Harrold says he visits the kitchen often – to eat, as well as offer a helping hand. Because, as director Cianciotta says, people don't just go there for food one day out of the year.



"We do serve hot meals seven days a week,” he said.



And that’s why volunteers, like Mele, share their time.



"I only get to do it once a year on Thanksgiving, but I think this is like my 16th year,” she said.



Mele had to miss last year due to the kitchen scaling back servers for safety purposes.



"I was sad, I was disappointed,” Mele said. “It was strange to actually be at home in the morning and see the work that gets done at my house."



Mele says her husband does all the Thanksgiving cooking and tries to keep her far away from their kitchen. But she’s much happier at this Kitchen – helping her community.



"This year feels like we're back on the right track of getting to be normal again."