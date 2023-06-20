Sprucing up St. Hedwig's Village in Edwardsville

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress shows us the team effort of heroes helping heroes.

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — With saw in hand, volunteers with heroes Hearthstone and Northeast Roofing Specialists spent much of their day giving some TLC to a building at St. Hedwig's in Edwardsville.

"They use it right now as an outdoor recreation area, so we're doing some beautification today. We also want to make sure that the inside is usable as a rec area or whatever it is if they need to use it for," said Richard Blaine, Heroes Hearthstone Co-founder.

The veterans village supports homeless men and women who served our county. Right now, 12 people rely on its services.

"Putting the roof on here is a major issue, our budgets are shoestrings just like any non-profit, so this is a major contribution," said Luke Malonis, case manager with St. Hedwig's.

Heroes Hearthstone and Northeast Roofing Specialists wanted to team up and give the building a new roof. Since veterans hold a special place in their hearts.

"I come from a military family, so that's one thing, and I've lost a couple of close friends to PTSD. So helping out the veteran community and doing anything we can to help out veterans who are the most important people in our society to move forward is something we are always a part of," said Dyllon Rybka, owner of Northeast Roofing Specialists.

The volunteers also spruced up a recreation area at the village.

Heroes Hearthstone is a non-profit that offers support for veterans, first responders, and their families.