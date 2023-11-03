'Springing forward' in Luzerne County

Daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2 a.m.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The time has come to spring forward, and one shop in Luzerne County will spend hours doing just that.

Most of us will only have to change a few clocks before going to bed, but the folks at Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe in Dallas have hundreds of clocks to change and have been in the process for days.

"So we start on Wednesday, changing the clocks. It is a several-day process, and there's about four of us that do it. We have about 300 total, I would say, that we do. And we should have them all finished by tomorrow," said Rebecca Nicely, owner.

You won't have to change the clocks on your cell phones or computers if it's connected to a network or internet, the change should happen automatically.