Springing forward at a clock shoppe in Luzerne County

Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shoppe say it will take days to turn all of their clocks ahead an hour for the time change.

DALLAS, Pa. — At daylight saving time we always remind you to check your smoke alarm batteries and, of course, to turn your clocks forward, but for some, it will take more than a few minutes to do so.

It will take the folks at the Ye Olde Clock and Gift Shop in Dallas days to turn all it's clocks ahead.

In addition to more than 40 grandfather clocks, the shop has hundreds of watches, wall clocks, cuckoos, and more.

The staff said it's a little behind in performing the clock change due to Saturday's snow storm but will be spending the week doing so in Luzerne County.