'Spin for Scholarships' held in Luzerne County

The event helps local families afford childcare.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Many working families rely on childcare, especially during a pandemic.

An event on Saturday in Luzerne County aimed to make sure childcare is accessible to families of all incomes.

"Spin for Scholarships" was held at the Greater Pittston YMCA on Saturday morning.

This is the third year the YMCA has hosted the Spin-A-Thon.

Cyclists signed for $25 per person to help take some of the financial burdens off of families.

All the money raised will go towards scholarships for families that qualify.

"It was totally worth waking up to support the YMCA and the amazing cause of how they take care of the children every single day. Especially in the midst of the pandemic where the children need more support," said Jenny Long of Pittston.