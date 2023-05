A big crowd turned out for the band who's hits include "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong."

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a huge night in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The band The Spin Doctors headlined night number two of the Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square.

A big crowd turned out for the performance.

The Fine Arts Fiesta runs until Sunday.

Visitors can check out more than 40 artists from eight states.