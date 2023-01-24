Uptick in people raising chickens at home

It's a creative way to get around the high cost of eggs at the store by going right to the source.

ASHLEY, Pa. — Inside Stromberg's Chicks and Game Birds near Ashley is everything you need to start your own chicken coop.

Operations manager Frank Licata says people are looking for ways to supplement their needs amid higher prices at the grocery store.

"A lot of homesteader types or backyard chicken keepers have turned to keeping their own birds for their own eggs," said Licata.

The nationwide shortage of eggs and price hikes comes after the avian flu wiped out more than 47 million egg-laying birds in the United States.

"It was somewhat expected to be an uptick, but not only the avian flu, but people over the last few years have been going back to raising their own food. They are interested in having healthy options for their families, and chickens are an easy way to do it. It's not very expensive to keep chickens; they need water and chicken feed. That's about it," explained Licata.

Most chickens lay one egg a day, so your needs depend on how many chickens are needed in the coop.

With the increased number of people starting their own flocks at home, the staff at Stromberg's wants to make sure people are taking care of their chickens properly.

"Due to demand, next month, on (February) 18th and 19th, we're going to have an event where we teach people what they need to do to raise their own chickens and get their own eggs. It's free of charge. We just want to get the education out there to get people on the right start," said Licata.

Stromberg's expects a new shipment of chicks in the coming weeks. Those chicks are expected to sell quickly.

For details on upcoming classes, contact Stromberg's Chicks and Game Birds.

