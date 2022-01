The event took place at the Hilldale ITO Club from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

PLAINS, Pa. — If you were looking for a place to escape the cold there was a safe bet in Luzerne County.

The Hilldale ITLO Club hosted a chili cook-off Sunday along Chamberlain Street in Plains.

Some folks competed to see who has the best recipe and some folks just brought their appetite.

This was the first time the social club hosted the cook-off.

The club will also host a spaghetti benefit dinner February 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to help a friend battling cancer.