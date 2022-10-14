Specialty beer supports music programs in Luzerne County

Newswatch 16's Emily Kress explains the collaboration to raise money for Lake-Lehman High School music programs

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — John Popko, the founder of the "Popko Project" podcast, knows first-hand just how influential music can be.

"There are so many times I've heard people say music programs have saved their lives and kept them out of trouble and off the streets. It's an outlet for creativity," said Popko.

The Lake-Lehman graduate wanted to do something to support his high school music program by creating his own beer.

He roped in the Back Mountain Brewing Company in Dallas to help make it a reality, calling it "Popko's Porter."

"They definitely like it. They are comparing it to cold brew coffee. People that don't even like porters are coming in to get it, and they're saying it's pretty good, so we're happy it turned out," said Clay Cadwalder with Back Mountain Brewing Company.

The specialty beer is a limited release, with only 62 gallons made.

The co-owner of the brewing company says getting on board with the project just made sense.

"My wife and I are both Lehman alums. My daughter goes to Lehman; my whole family has gone there, and when he said it was for the music program, I think it was great. My daughter does theater, so we thought, give something back and help the program as well as band and chorus," said Cadwalder.

If beer isn't your thing, Popko came up with another way the community can help support the Lake-Lehman music program, with the help of AxelRad Screen Printing company in Wilkes-Barre.

"I thought maybe if someone doesn't drink or if they are out of town, so I work at AxelRad screen printing, and I said to my boss, 'Hey, could you help me with this?' So we created a shirt, and it's for sale online," said Popko.

T-shirts can be ordered through October 24. You can order them here.