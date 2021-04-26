Special vaccine clinic held for restaurant workers

Friedman Hospitality Group partnered with Sheehan's Pharmacy to vaccinate employees.

PLAINS, Pa. — The River Street Jazz Cafe in Plains township hasn't seen a crowd since March 16, 2020, until now. The Friedman Hospitality Group partnered with a local pharmacy to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic for its employees from all its restaurants.

"We believe that not only will our employees are being involved with customers that aren't wearing masks because once they sit down at the bar, in the dining room, they're not wearing masks. So we thought it was important for their safety to get vaccinated," explained Robert Friedman.

Employees getting their first dose of the Moderna vaccine tell Newswatch 16 this was easy and helps them feel more comfortable because hospitality work at the beginning of the pandemic was a little unsettling.

"I was definitely a little bit worried, considering the customers when they were seated, they didn't have to wear their masks, but I was, I was very comfortable in the restaurant, we have a really nice system of keeping everything safe," explained Kevin's Restaurant server Antonio Panzak of Forty Fort. "I think this gives me good assurance that I don't have to just rely on antibodies."

"I should also add that it's important that our customers, knowing that the Freeman Hospitality Group restaurants, that most of our employees have had the vaccinations, I think they'll also feel more, more comfortable," added Friedman.

Pharmacists here say they're happy to pair up with employers to host pop-up clinics.

"It is such a nice opportunity for them, for the Friedman group to provide a space for them to come to make it convenient, maybe some time off work, make it, everybody gets it at the same time it's really a smart way to get your employees, interested in their own safety and safety of all your employees," said pharmacist Lynn McCarthy with Sheehan's Pharmacy.