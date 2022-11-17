x
Luzerne County

Special Luzerne County Council meeting set for Thursday

County leaders are making plans to replace Randy Robertson who announced his resignation as county manager last week.
Credit: WNEP
Luzerne County Courthouse

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Luzerne County Council has called an emergency meeting for Thursday night to deal with finding a new county manager.

The current manager, Randy Robertson, announced that he was resigning last week. It comes just as the county is taking heat for paper ballot shortages on Election Day.

In his resignation letter submitted this week, Robertson cited family reasons and conflicts with some on county council.

At Thursday night's meeting, the council plans a vote to start the process, creating a search committee to find a new manager.

Robertson was named Luzerne County Manager in April and began working for the county in June.

Luzerne County Council meetings are available to stream online.

