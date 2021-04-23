Special honor for three young men in Wilkes-Barre

During Autism Awareness Month, a few students in Luzerne County are being recognized for their hard work and dedication as they get ready to graduate.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dreams came true in Wilkes-Barre on Friday for three special education students from the Graham Academy.

Patrick Bradford, Kyler Shouldis, and Keyshawn Credle were honored by Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

All three men live with autism and are getting ready to graduate.

"We're excited for these guys. We're also sad because our journey with them is coming to an end soon. They've been all with us since they were in elementary, and the progress that they've made over the years has been amazing," said Bob Steinberger from the Graham Academy.

To make things special for them, the three students stepped into important roles in the city that they one day may aspire to.

Patrick was honorary mayor, sitting in on important meetings with Mayor Brown.

Kyler and Keyshawn were firefighters, learning some of the roles on the job.

The special honor comes during Autism Awareness Month.

"Whether it's a young person with autism or a young person with cancer or anything else, we're part of the community. We want to be a part of them and we want to give them life experiences that we can," said Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney.

The Graham Academy partnered with the city, Wilkes University, and King's College to start an initiative to sell blue ribbons and autism awareness lawn signs. The proceeds will go towards the city, to support their special-needs playground project to improve local parks to be more accessible to people of different abilities.

If you drive around downtown Wilkes-Barre, you'll notice the ribbons. The city put them up to make people more aware of autism.

"I'd like to do this every year if possible and make sure that people are aware of autism and what does it mean and this is one way that we can get it in the public eye," Mayor Brown said.

On Friday night, Wilkes-Barre City Hall, all three fire stations, the police station, the Graham Academy, and some businesses will light up blue in honor of Autism Awareness Month.