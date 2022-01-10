Special election set in Luzerne County

The election announced on Monday will fill a vacant seat in the State House.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A special election has been announced to fill a vacant state representative seat in Luzerne County.

The special election will be held on Tuesday, April 5 to fill the vacant seat in the 116th District, which was vacated when Rep. Tarah Toohil was sworn in as a judge on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

Candidates for the office will be selected by their respective political parties, and the winner of the special election will take office after the results are confirmed.