A special election is being held Tuesday in Luzerne County to find a new state representative.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Republican Tara Toohill stepped down from the State House last year to become a judge on the Luzerne County court of common pleas.

Three men are vying for the open seat in the 116th district which currently covers lower Luzerne County: Democrat Amilcar Arroyo, Republican Robert Schnee, and Libertarian Paul Cwalina.

The winner will serve the rest of Toohill's term which ends on November 30.

Polls close at 8 p.m.