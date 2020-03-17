SPCA implementing changes from coronavirus

People interesting in adopting a pet at the Luzerne County SPCA will be allowed in the building by appointment only.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — SPCAs across our area are implementing some big changes due to the coronavirus.

That means no more walk-ins until further notice.

The group is also temporarily suspending its volunteer program to limit the number of people coming inside the building.

"Our animals will still receive the same love and care that they always have from our dedicated staff," said Todd Hevner, Executive Director SPCA of Luzerne County.