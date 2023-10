It was a day filled with fun, games, and food at Wyoming Valley West as students celebrated the second year of the school's Spartan carnival.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Hundreds of high school students at Wyoming Valley West took part in 'Spartival.'

The event serves as the school's annual spartan carnival featuring more than 25 booths of games and food.

Organizers say it's something fun for the students, staff, and local community to do together.

Class officers, school clubs, and sports teams helped run the carnival at Wyoming Valley West.