Spaghetti dinner benefits first responder

A community in Luzerne county came together Saturday night to help one of their own.

SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a spaghetti dinner to help a first responder.

The dinner at the Shavertown Fire Department on North Main Street was held to benefit Back Mountain EMS volunteer Megan Palmer, who was recently diagnosed with leukemia.

The dinner included spaghetti, homemade meatballs, salad, and dessert.

Organizers say they are glad to see others supporting Megan.

"We would love to see everybody here supporting this wonderful, wonderful woman who has supported the rest of the community her whole life," said Tonya Gannon, organizer.

The dinner also included a basket raffle and a wine pull in Luzerne County.