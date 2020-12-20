Sounds of the holiday season heard in Luzerne County

High school students shared holiday cheer with residents of a nursing home on Sunday.

The Greater Nanticoke Area High School Marching Band stopped by Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center along Old Newport Street to play some Christmas songs for the residents.

Organizers say the last few months have been hard on the residents and this was the perfect way to spread a little joy.

"It's just about spreading Christmas joy and and making sure all of them are happy for the holidays, making sure the holidays are good for them. We're just here to spread that Christmas joy," said Travis Fenner of Greater Nanticoke Area High School.