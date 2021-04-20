Son pleads guilty to father's murder

William Morse IV will spend 30-60 years in state prison after pleading guilty to killing his father in 2018.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A year a half after investigators charged William Morse IV with the murder of his father, he walked silently into the Luzerne County Courthouse.

In June of 2018, his father, William Morse III, known as Bill, went missing. After months of investigating, detectives with the state police and the Luzerne County district attorney's office uncovered what happened.

"At least 25 to 50 people working on this at all times all over the place in every aspect. What started as a missing person case with a lot of questions and not a lot of answers ended in conviction today. It's a huge win," said Luzerne County Deputy District Attorney Daniel Zola.

In court, William Morse IV pleaded guilty to bludgeoning his father to death on the rear patio of their home in Sugarloaf Township on June 11, 2018. Then he admitted to burning his father's body, disposing of it in several garbage bags, and dispersing it through southern Luzerne County municipalities for trash collection.

"By putting the pieces of the puzzle together, we got to where we are today. You have to remember that this is a case where we did not have the benefit of, the unfortunate benefit of, finding Bill's body, having a fresh crime scene, something that we normally have in most cases which makes this very unique. No-body cases are extremely rare. That conviction here today is a testament to the amount of work that we put into this," added Zola.

Morse agreed in court that he did this to gain control of his father's finances that included a trust worth more than seven million dollars. Morse pleaded guilty to criminal homicide of the third degree and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.