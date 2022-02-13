Something sweet for veterans in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Monday begins National Salute to Veteran Patients week and of course, Valentine's Day, so motorcycle clubs and American Legion Post 558 descended upon the VA Hospital in Wilkes-Barre Township for some fun.

"We don't want to forget veterans. We want to make sure they get their food and their goodies for the Super Bowl. We have to just talk to them through the windows it's not the same but they enjoy it," said Francis Pugh Jr., Commander Plains American Legion Post 558.