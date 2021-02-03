Some Wilkes-Barre teachers could be without a job following school consolidation

Up to 37 teachers in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District could be without a job.

The board voted on Monday night to authorize its superintendent to furlough any secondary teachers or support staff as part of the new high school's consolidation plan.

The consolidation is planned for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.