Some places keeping the mask mandate despite the state lifting it Monday

People catching a flight out or flying into Luzerne County were all wearing masks.



Executive Director Carl Beardsley says the airport and other forms of public transportation must follow CDC guidelines which say travelers must wear masks.



The only time a person can remove their mask is to eat or drink.



“When you're in the terminal building, when you're going through security screening, when you're going through the gate, and you're getting on the airplane, you have to wear a mask,” said Beardsley.



Tavaryl Walls was flying back to Tennessee after traveling to Pennsylvania for a relative's birthday and is completely fine with wearing a mask.



“We're the first family that really got hit really hard. We've lost so many family members. I just recovered from COVID a whole year later. Had a baby in it,” said Walls.



The Scranton Public Library held its mask mandate right up until the last day.

Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomas says the library took its guidance from the state.



“They could have said, you know? We're going to delay it another two weeks, and we would have done that as well, but they went with the 28th, so we did as well,” said Thomas.



Geisinger Medical Center says masks must still be worn inside all its facilities.



Geisinger says it is allowing in-person visitation at its facilities, but there are some guidelines visitors need to follow. You can check out the full list of guidelines here.



The hospital says patients can have only one visitor between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

