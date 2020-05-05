Some grocery stores are limiting the amount of meat customers can buy

Meat processing plants are taking a while to fill larger orders with supermarkets.

DALLAS, Pa. — Some grocery stores are limiting the number of meat purchases we can buy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The problem is not at the grocery store, but the issue lies with meat processing plants.

Some meat manufacturers are overloaded with work as other plants needed to closed because employees caught the coronavirus.

As a result, it is taking a while for these plants to fill larger orders with supermarkets.

Some grocery stores are now limiting the amount of meat people can buy.

Wegman's has put a two-item limit on family packs of ground beef and chicken.

"Wegman's when I was in there, there really wasn't much there to choose from. So I got one pack of steak, and that was it," Teresa Bond of Kunkletown said.

Wegman's is confident that as we move forward, meat processing plants will be able to adjust to meet these new demands.

Weis Markets is also keeping an eye on this with its suppliers.

Right now, there are no limitations on most meat purchases there.

"I wouldn't like hoard my freezer full of meat. I would probably just buy a couple extra packs," John Dorohovech of East Stroudsburg said.

Employees restock the meat shelves at the Weis in Dallas several times a day.

"Our company is actively taking the steps necessary to try to keep us in stock going forward," store manager Carmine Lupio said.

Goldstein's Deli in Kingston is also struggling with its meat stock.

The deli has been out of corned beef for about a week.

Employees are constantly calling suppliers to keep up with demand.

"We have to through a lot of different companies right now or even go to the stores ourselves to get it. We're running low on certain things now," Allysia Buckingham of Goldstein's Deli said.