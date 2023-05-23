Some crops damaged by last week's freeze

Fruit farmers in Luzerne County were up all night as temperatures fell below freezing last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAPWALLOPEN, Pa. — An orchard in Luzerne County is providing an update on last week's efforts to fight the freezing temperatures.

The Heller Orchards family tells us that the more than 100 campfires they set last Thursday in their peach orchard saved that fruit from the late-season freeze.

However, the helicopter and wind machines used to save the apples were not as successful.

The family said there was just not enough warm air to move down into the trees, so not all the apple crop made it through the hours of below-freezing temperatures.