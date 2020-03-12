Solomon Creek Project complete

A $10 million flooding prevention project is now ready for rain in South Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The marker inside Solomon Creek in Wilkes-Barre shows its level. It is not a concern at the moment, but for people who live along the creek, that's not always the case.

"I've been down in this area for 40 years, and we've had numerous flooding events, and also flood scares every time we get a major storm, and the level of the creek comes up. It's pretty frustrating, get very nervous over it, and sometimes it's a lot of sleepless nights," said Andy Reno, who lives along the creek's edge.

Now, Reno hopes a lot of those concerns are put to rest. He says since a wall collapsed in 2016, city leaders and state lawmakers have been working hard to fix the problem. They are now cutting the ribbon on new walls and a pump station, all part of the $10 million Solomon Creek Restoration Project.

"The system that you see here today is four pumps included, the total capacity of this station is 45,000 gallons per minute," explained Mark Boris, an engineer with Borton-Lawson, the firm that designed the project. "In the event of a storm, what was going on is that the storm system had trouble draining into Solomon Creek, and when this system turns on, it'll help drain the lower-lying areas of that problem."

Phase One of the project was completed in September of 2019 and involved work on the creek wall and adding flood gates to bridges that run over the creek.

The completion of the pump house, a little farther down the creek, marks the end of Phase Two and an end to the project as a whole.

"As long as it gets the job done, it's going to eliminate the street flooding, and it's going to help the flow of the water in the channel, so we're very appreciative over that, and it is massive. Might not look good, but it's going to do the job, hopefully," added Reno.