Sock drive kicks off for veterans

It's a Winter Warrior Warmup hosted by Your Dash 365 and One Mi22on Salute in the Back Mountain

BACK MOUNTAIN, Pa. — There was a special delivery for the nonprofit Your Dash 365 based in Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

Its focus is to help veterans through its One Mi22ion Salute program, which is now hosting a Winter Warrior Warmup sock drive for local veterans.

"Our feet have taken us all through lives. So it's time for us to help those who need help and that need socks," explained Your Dash 365's Vice President Brenda Pugh. "If our feet are warm, we're warm, so that would be the idea that came about."

T Mobile's local truck team is helping out with the effort and donating 360 pairs of socks.

"It's a great feeling," said Joseph Mastantuono, who leads the truck team. "My father is actually a veteran, so to help out anytime...any of them who fought for us, and allow us to be able to do the things we want to do, anytime we can help them out. With all the sacrifices they've done. It's fantastic."

"Every day, we have to wear them, every day. We have to keep our feet warm. We have to be able to wash them and change them and put new stuff on, so it's one of the biggest needs that they ask for," added Pugh.

These folks are hoping the drive doesn't stop here.

"I know that their goal is to get 2021, to match the year of donations of socks. We donated 360. We'd like to see someone maybe match or beat our donation this year to help get them closer to their goal, if not beating that goal of 2021 pairs," challenges Mastantuono.

This particular batch of socks will go to veterans at the Gino Merli Veterans' Center in Scranton and the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center in Plains Township.