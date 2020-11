A family along Mercedes Drive in Wilkes-Barre set up a pipe from a raised porch of their home to drop down candy to trick or treaters.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A family in Luzerne County also got in on the Halloween fun Saturday.

It was their way of getting local kids candy while staying socially distant.