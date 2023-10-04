Social club treasurer charged with theft

Police say the man made unauthorized purchases using the Young Men's Polish Association credit card.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man from Freeland has been charged with stealing from a social club in Luzerne County.

Police say Sean McLaughlin, 53, made about $2,100 worth of personal credit card purchases while he was treasurer of the Young Men's Polish Association (YMPA) in Hazleton.

Investigators said McLaughlin used the club credit card to make more than 20 unauthorized purchases between October 2022 and January 2023.

McLaughlin has been charged with theft, receiving stolen property, and tampering with records.

McLaughlin told club members that he intends to start repaying the club weekly. He is scheduled for a court hearing later this month.