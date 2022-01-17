Snowy and windy morning in Wilkes-Barre

The recent winter storm rolled into the valley cities Sunday night into early Monday morning. Newswatch's Andy Palumbo checked out the conditions in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The snow, sleet, and rain stopped early Monday morning, and that gave road crews a chance to get the upper hand.

The main roads are clear. Back roads and side streets still have some snow.

It was a challenge on a couple of fronts early Monday, just down Interstate 81 in Wilkes-Barre.

It was one of those mornings where there were problems above and below. Both were easy to see.

Up above, winds whipped through Public Square. Flags were stretched out, trash cans were toppled, traffic lights swayed, and a banner was torn from a building on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Once the winds died down, it was time to tackle what was below, a heavy wet snow with rain on top of it. It was Ed Brennan's job to get rid of it, in front of Luzerne Bank on Public Square.

"Difficult shoveling. It's heavy, very heavy so if you're going to do it, do it in small bites," said Ed Brennan of Wilkes-Barre.

Brennan added small bites are the only way to go. Your back will thank you later.

The sidewalks were one story. The streets were another. It was tough driving for a while. Imagine the task when you have to maneuver a whole lot of buses through snowy city streets.

"Slushy this morning. They were slushy up there, driving with caution," said Stanley Karge, a driver for LCTA Buses.

LCTA began Monday morning on snow routes. Driver Stanley Karge said the buses do handle okay in the slush, as long as you are careful and go slow.

Around daybreak, main roads were clear, treated, and passable. The rain stopped. The snow stopped. Temperatures were on the mild side, at least compared to Sunday, hovering just under 40 degrees.

Some people saw nuisance. Others say an opportunity to make some money. Rick B. from Nanticoke has a pickup truck with a snowplow.

He said, "Roads are terrible this morning. Now, they're getting better."

Rick added a mild December didn't present an opportunity to make money with his plow. That changed on Monday.