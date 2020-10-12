Snowstorm stalls traffic in Pittston

It was the mess outside their door on William Street in Pittston that stunned them too.



“There was a cop car here trying to direct traffic, there's truck stops, stuck coming up... trucks coming down. This truck was right here, halfway slid over here,” said Spess.



For many of the tractor-trailer drivers stuck on William Street, there was nothing they could do but wait.



“At least like two hours. Just cops in the townships going back and forth, cleaning up the snow, trying to get us past I mean this is only our legal route to go through so I mean we really can't do much, sit here and wait until you get past,” said Josh Rodriguez of Harrisburg.



“But they control that very well. I'm very happy with that,” said Spess.



Truck drivers who were stuck here on William Street tell Newswatch 16 they keep track of the weather and this storm caught them completely off guard.



“I actually looked before I went to sleep I looked at the weather said no snow and I woke up, get ready to do my job and seen little flurries I'm okay little flurries. Know the sun started calming down. And as I wasn't expecting all this,” said Rodriguez.



Luckily for these drivers, no one was hurt, and 2 hours was all they had to wait before getting back on track.

