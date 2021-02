Snowy roads led to some stuck trucks on Tuesday morning.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Snow roads made things difficult for drivers in Luzerne County Tuesday morning.

In Dupont, a tow truck was needed to get a rig up the hill on Route 315.

In West Pittston, a tractor-trailer got stuck near the intersection of Tunkhannock Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue.

