Snow fatigue in Luzerne County

Tired of all this snow? You're not alone. Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub spoke with folks in Luzerne County to see how they're dealing with snow fatigue.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Newswatch 16 asked folks in Luzerne who had to hit the road to get to Gerrity's supermarket to put it into words.

"I'd say they're a little crappy," said Deanne Dennis when asked about the roads. "Sometimes you got to do what we got to do."

Dennis is among many people these days dealing with you might call snow fatigue.

"I'm over it. As age approaches, they do say you don't like the cold, and I'm not liking the cold or the snow. I'm ready for the summer."

While many drivers say they are overall this snow, others say this is nothing.

"We can deal with it," George Fahey said. "We've been here before. We can do it again and again and again, so it's no big deal to me."

"Could be worse, and I mean, hey, we're going into spring," Stacy Bednar said. "I was driving Cross Valley (Expressway) earlier today, and I'm like, you know, I just like, I just took it all in, like, it was just beautiful."

While plow drivers have been busy over the last few weeks and thankful to be making money, they say they're getting a little tired of all the snow too.

"Usually, it just gets old after being in the truck for so many hours. You just get antsy and tired of it," said Eric Kidd.

But these plow drivers with Allen Brothers Landscaping are making the most of it by synchronizing their efforts, making videos in empty parking lots, and then uploading them to the popular social media platform TikTok.