Sounds of shoveling break the quiet at Harveys Lake

Newswatch 16 talked to some folks as they faced more than a foot of snow Thursday morning.

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. — You might think a place like Harveys Lake is quiet in the winter, but after more than a foot of snow, it's anything but, so Newswatch 16 decided to find out what all the noise was about.

"Too much work too early," Todd Evans said. "I know the kids enjoy the snow, but to me, it's just a nuisance."

Evans admits it might be a little fun riding on a quad and moving snow around, but it does come with its challenges.

"The problem is there's nowhere to put it. That's the problem. Cramped quarters in some areas here, so tight driveways, but we'll get by. We'll do it."

Jacob Corey is home from college for the holidays, but he says it's not a vacation.

"Mom's putting me to work out here," Corey said. "We got to just start shoveling the driveway off and make sure we get the cars in and out. Probably not too much. I have some schoolwork to get done once I'm done here, a couple things to write up, so I'll be doing that."

Even though the snowstorm led to a lot of work for people at Harvey's Lake, they tell Newswatch 16 it brought a moment of peace and gave them something else to think about besides the pandemic.

"I love the snow, but not this much," Clarence Hogan said.

He says this much snow is putting something else in the forefront of his mind.