Snow creates travel troubles in air and on land

The long holiday weekend coupled with the messy winter weather made for a perfect storm of problems for people trying to get home.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The long holiday weekend is over and that means it's time to go home for people who used the extra day to get away.

Snowfall made for messy travel. Some parts of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania saw up to eight inches of snow.

The winter weather made it a hassle for some trying to get from here to the next place.

Donna Creasy from Bloomsburg was at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport headed for Utah.

"I was tracking it to see whether or not we needed to cancel and change our flight. I can tell the storm was going to be over around two and we should be good to fly at five," said Donna Creasy, Bloomsburg.

The airport flight schedule shows two flights canceled and one delayed. You can place blame on the weather or pandemic staffing shortages, either way, travelers say the wait can be taxing when you just want to get to where you're going.

"Delays, sitting on tarmacs for hours but not this time, hopefully," said Creasy.

Travel troubles didn't only impact those going by air. Those who hit the road by car, tell us it was no walk in the park either.

Michael Bell and his family are on their way home to New Jersey.

The snow kept them an extra day out in Central Pennsylvania.

"We are big Penn State wrestling fans. We went to the Penn State match on Sunday at Rec Hall. We got snowed in, stayed an extra night and we are making our way back now," said Michael Bell, New Jersey.

Robert Henderson from Maryland spent the weekend skiing in the Poconos with family. He said the trip was all about timing.

They got to the Keystone State just in time and are heading home at a good time.

"We traveled when it was first coming down last night and it came down quick. But, the trucks are out, salt was on the ground and this morning the side streets were clear and everything was fine," said Robert Henderson, Maryland.

At the end of the storm, it seems traveling by air was impacted the most.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina is dealing with the most cancellations in the world.

One of the canceled flights at the airport in Avoca was a United flight coming from Charlotte.