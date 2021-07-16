Smoothing the bumps in Wilkes-Barre's Streets

Council approved plans to move forward with paving projects in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Bumps, potholes, and crumbling patches are found on some of the 600 streets in Wilkes-Barre. Mayor George Brown asked council to approve paving projects and applications for grants to help solve problems like this for drivers in the city.

"Who would not be in favor of fixing the roads? I mean, I'm sure every council member in their respective districts gets a call saying, you know we have a problem with this street and that street," said Mayor Brown.

Council's vote to work on the roads was unanimous in favor of it.

"To pave Wilkes Lane from Coal Street to New Market. We're going to pave Empire Street (from) South Street to Stanton Street. We're going to pave West Maple Street (from) North Main to North River, and also Nicholson Street from new Frederick to Hazel," explained Brown.

In addition to that, utility companies will be fixing some messes they made on Barney, Hickory, and Stanton Streets, and Columbus Avenue.

"A lot of these problematic potholes are caused by pave cuts, meaning a utility company will come in, they'll make a repair, and maybe it's not repaired adequately to smooth it, or it gets worn down. So we also contact the utility companies and let them know that they have to come back and do a better job," said Brown.

Council also voted unanimously to apply for a more than $1 million grant to finish the work on Public Square and continue the streetscape project all the way down Market Street to River Street.

"That'll be what costs streetscape, lighting and everything else, to bring that area back that's the final stage of the public square streetscape project," said Brown.