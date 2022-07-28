Smoother ride for shoppers in Edwardsville

At long last, paving begins at the West Side Mall

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — There was an unusual amount of excitement in Edwardsville when paving equipment pulled into a shopping plaza this week.

People who run errands at the West Side Mall said the potholes there were the worst they'd seen.

Now, it's super smooth.

Simon Xiao told Newswatch 16 he would avoid driving here at night to avoid a blown-out tire.

"Every time I came shopping here at Lowe's, I had to be careful not to drive through the potholes. There's so many ones, you know? It's like you had to maneuver," Xiao said.

After years of complaints, the plaza's owner has put up the money to pave part of the parking lot. The workers said they've patched potholes before, but all new pavement was really needed.

The paving project means that one of the main entrances to the West Side Mall is closed. But the workers told Newswatch 16 that hasn't been a problem so far.

"Everybody's happy, everybody's happy, we do work all over, we do work in New York, and everybody is mad because we're blocking the roads. Over here, everybody's happy, so it's like, very nice, very nice to see that," said Darwin Contreras of All Seasons Contracting.

The shoppers say they will have a much easier time running errands.

"It'll be nice when it's done, won't put so much wear and tear on the cars," Mitchell Miller said

The paving project at the West Side Mall in Edwardsville should wrap up this weekend.