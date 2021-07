The fire started Tuesday afternoon on South Main Street in Pittston.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Crews from several departments were called out Tuesday to battle a fire in Luzerne County.

It broke out after 1 p.m. in the 300 block of South Main Street in Pittston.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles in the Wyoming Valley. Flames were shooting from parts of the roof and windows as firefighters poured water on the structure.

There is no word on injuries or the cause.