The Bagel Bar in Luzerne County will be closed for at least a week after a faulty exhaust fan sent smoke throughout the place.

KINGSTON, Pa. — The opening of a new business in Luzerne County has been delayed due to a smoky scene Monday morning.

The Bagel Bar along Pierce Street in Kingston was set to have its grand opening Wednesday.

On Monday, the shop welcomed customers for a soft opening, but a faulty exhaust fan caused smoke throughout the place.

The owners say they will be closed for at least a week.

No one was injured in Luzerne County.