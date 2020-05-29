Small businesses thrilled to open in "yellow"

Newswatch 16 stopped at a few places that opened their doors for the first time in weeks today in Luzerne County.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Timothy Norconk opened Your CBD Store in Dallas Township toward the end of last year.

He's excited to be open again now that Luzerne County is "Yellow".

"I am thrilled to be back open today. I've already seen 4 current customers and I've had 2 new customers in. It's just great to be open and see people out," said Norconk.

Norconk says it felt like as soon as he opened his doors, he had to close them again when the pandemic hit.

Thomas Vanscoy of Tovon and Company Diamonds says he too is familiar with the feeling.

"We got hit by the tornado in 2018, relocated back where we started back in the Dallas Shopping Center so it felt good to be back here again, then this pandemic." Vanscoy said, "But I'll tell you what, going yellow today it was great to get everybody back, the girls back, we have appointments coming in. It's awesome to be back."

Shoppers say they've waited a long time to go into some of these specialty retail shops.

"Well believe it or not, because Lackawanna's still in the red we were very lucky that the clock store is open," said Fran Jud of Clarks Summit. "Because we have a lot of clocks and one needs help so it's sort of an emergency visit..but then I couldn't resist the bird shop which I love as well."

Cynthia Post Mitchell is with the Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce, she says most businesses here have taken the 'Luzerne County Ready Pledge' to meet CDC guidelines and keep staff and customers safe.

She's hoping today marks a 'new era' for small businesses.

"Because I do think the people have awoken how important small businesses are and how much they do like their local shops. I've talked to a lot of people. Once this pandemic's over I'm not buying online, I'm going to shop local I don't care if I have to pay a few dollars more because this is the heart of America, small businesses!" said Mitchell.

