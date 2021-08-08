Skydiving record holder remembered

Friends and family honored the life of Don Kellner.

DRUMS, Pa. — A world record-holding skydiver was remembered in Luzerne County on Saturday.

The thrill-seeker spent his life falling in style, all the while leaving a mark on others.

How do you properly remember the world's most experienced skydiver? There's only one way.

"I felt like we had one shot at giving him a sendoff that was appropriate to match his life. I think we nailed it. I think we did a good job," said Darlene Kellner, Don's wife.

Dozens took off from Double D Skyranch Airport in Drums and jumped from dizzying heights, soaring through the Pennsylvania sky to honor the life of Don Kellner. He holds the world record for the most skydives ever. His wife Darlene is a big reason why. She's the 5th most experienced female skydiver in the world but got her pilot's license to help don keep pace. Darlene dropped Don more than 3,000 times. He never left without saying goodbye.

"He would do that, which was his way of giving me a kiss and then jump out," said Kellner.

Paul Mayza honored his friend and fellow veteran, diving with a 40-foot American flag waving behind him. Mayza says he wasn't going to miss the chance.

"I've known him for so long and I, you know, jumping with the flag, I usually take the flag on all the demos. It's the American flag. He was a veteran, I'm a veteran, so it was well worth it for me," said Mayza.

Don was a sky diving instructor, running his business from the Hazleton Airport. He impacted people from all over the country, many of whom showed up to see him off.

"He changed their life. He changed people's lives. He made them understand that living life to the fullest was what you need to do," said Mayza.

Darlene says the outpouring of support will help her push forward. A hot air balloon in the shape of a lighthouse reminds her of don's encouraging words.

"Don always said, 'it the journey, not the destination.' That's why we both love lighthouses so much," said Mayza.