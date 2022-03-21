'Back in full force' - Travelers ready to head out despite the price

A travel agent in Luzerne County tells Newswatch 16 people are too excited to travel again that the prices aren't keeping them away.

ASHLEY, Pa. — Starting at 6 a.m. most days, you can find Terri Price in her home office, helping people plan trips to places like Aruba, Ireland, and Hawaii.

"We're usually really busy the first two weeks of January, and it was a really slow start, but it started. People were wary; most of them wanted to stay local, domestic travel, 'Let's go to Florida.' Then, about three weeks ago, it blew up."

Price and her daughter run Price Right Travel, also called The Travel Gals, out of their home in Ashley.

Price says travelers have not been spooked by the sky-high flight costs. Most are just so excited to see restrictions easing across the globe.

"They're not waiting. They're not second-guessing themselves. They're not holding out for a better price. They know it's going to be higher tomorrow; they know it's going to be higher next week. So they're booking immediately," Price said.

That's her recommendation: Don't wait for prices to drop, because they probably won't.

"They're going up every day, and sometimes multiple times during the day. Somebody will call me back and say, 'Let's check this resort,' and I'll check it, and the price will be at least $200 or $300 more. And they'll say, 'Is that because of the resort?' And actually no it's not; the air has changed."

The air has changed in more ways than one. People that haven't taken a trip in two years are finally ready to fly again.

Price is busier than ever.

"Right now, probably 50 percent more than we were a month or two ago. And as far as a year or two ago, 90 percent more. We knew [travel] would come back. It came back after 9/11, it was going to come back. It was just a matter of when. And it's back in full force."