Police: Skimmer found at gas pump in Luzerne County

Drivers should check their credit and debit card statements to look for any unauthorized charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUPONT, Pa. — If you bought gasoline at one particular convenient store in Luzerne County, check your bank account.

Police in Dupont say an internal skimmer was found during a routine upgrade at Aman Convenient Store along Main Street in the borough.

Investigators are not sure how long the skimmer was there and believe it was placed there when the store was closed.

Drivers should check their credit and debit card statements to look for any unauthorized charges.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.