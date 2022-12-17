Skating with Santa in Luzerne County

Revolution Ice Centre near Pittston hosted the Skate with Santa event on Saturday night.

PITTSTON, Pa. — Santa laced up his ice skates on Saturday night in Luzerne County.

Revolution Ice Centre near Pittston hosted a Skate with Santa; complete with the big man himself and lots of winter-themed treats.

Skaters could enjoy hot chocolate and smores while listening to some Christmas classics.

"I think it's an awesome time. I mean, you get to see Santa doing his normal personal daily life stuff. Like he's having fun, he's doing one of his favorite hobbies, you don't always get to see Santa doing one of his favorite hobbies," said Kaitlyn Kronk, a skater.

You still have a chance to Skate with Santa: the fun continues on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the rink in Luzerne County.