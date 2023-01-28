Skating for a cause in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — King's College hockey team hosted a fundraiser for Huntington's disease during Friday night's game.
Proceeds went to Huntington's Disease Society of America.
The cause hit close to home for sophomore forward Jack Cooper, his mother passed away in march after a battle with the disease.
"It stays with your family, it's a genetic thing, so it's not something that you can just cross my fingers and really hope that it doesn't affect me or my siblings or my kids. To find awareness and find a cure, I think, is a good thing, so I'm glad that we were able to put this event together," said Jack Cooper, King's College hockey.
King's College head coach says the team hopes to continue to support research in finding a cure.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.