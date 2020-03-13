Skate with a Cop 2020 postponed

The get-together is not only a gathering between residents and police, but it's also a fundraiser.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Skate with a Cop 2020 was planned for this weekend but it's been postponed because of the coronavirus.

"If we get law enforcement sick? We need them, you know?" said Donnie Evans, organizer.

For the last few months, community members have been raising money for Pop Shields to present to local first responders at the event.

"It means a lot to the officers because it means that the community is behind them," said Wilkes-Barre Chief Joseph Coffay.

In the last two months, $42,000 has been raised; that's 70 shields to be distributed to first responders in Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

Evans organizes the effort he says even though the event is postponed, this protection won't be.

"We are giving you the shields sooner because I want protection in their vehicle," Evans explained.

Instead of the celebration on the roller rink, Evans and other community donors will now present departments with the gifts in smaller ceremonies like they did here at Wilkes-Barre's police department that is getting 16 shields.

"So to get those shields in the hands of the officers in the city as quickly as possible, that's the purpose of the event," said donor George Abraham.

"It's a shame that that did happen," said Steve Wengen of AMP Global Strategies. "t's for a good cause and the cause is still being taken care of, we could postpone the fun for a little while I guess."