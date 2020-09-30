Six people charged with vandalizing vacant home in Luzerne County

Authorities say teenagers trashed the house, with one of them and Dixon even smashing holes in the walls with their heads.

NUANGOLA, Pa. — Six people are charged with breaking into and trashing a home in Luzerne County.

Brandon Dixon of White Haven, Ray Hinkle of Wilkes Barre, and Sean Foley of Mountain Top face the most serious counts including trespassing, criminal mischief, and burglary.

Three juveniles are also charged.

Police say two of the juveniles sent out invitations for a drinking party at a home in Nuangola in July of last year.

The home was up for sale and vacant at the time.

