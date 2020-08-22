Sign of the times: Volunteer firefighters get creative to raise money safely during pandemic

Plymouth Fire Company #1 is selling signs to support the volunteer company.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Black and white American flag lawn signs dot properties all over Plymouth.

If you look closely, you'll see the signs support fire, ambulance, and police.

Look even closer and you'll see the signs are raising money for Plymouth Fire Company #1, which is a volunteer fire company.

"This was our way of sort of saying thank you and having the general public join in so that responders could see and sort of be uplifted," firefighter Lori Bolesta said.

Typically, the fire company raises most of its money for the year at the Plymouth Alive Keilbasa Festival with people lined up on Main Street for food and fun.

That festival was scheduled for this weekend but it was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

"With this fundraising going on, something like this, bringing in money helps us so if a piece of equipment breaks we're able to get it repaired and get it back out on the road and continue serving the community," firefighter Brian Wolfe said.

Robert Zagorsky was one of the first people to order a sign. His neighborhood is full of them.

"I have one here. My sister-in-law's yard. My son's yard across the street. Got our American flags out and we want them to know that we support them," Zagorsky said.

The volunteer fire company was able to sell more than 100 of these lawn signs in just a matter of hours.

"This has been a crucial fundraiser for us because it's been the only thing that we've been able to raise funds with since the start of COVID and not only has it helped us financially but also mentally and spiritually," Bolesta said.

Lawn signs cost $10. Firefighters are selling out of them fast.

Firefighters have already ordered another 100 signs. Half of them are already sold.

Scott Cannon showed up to buy his sign in person.

"This is the season for yard signs right now and people can show their support for the police, the fire department, and the ambulance crews," Cannon said.