Even though it's still technically winter, that didn't stop people from enjoying an icy treat.

KINGSTON, Pa. — It's a sure sign in our area that spring is just a few weeks away.

Rita's Italian Ice in Kingston opened for the season on Friday.

Newswatch 16 found people taking advantage of the sunny day to get an icy treat, even though it's still technically winter.

"It's close enough, it's getting a little warmer, so hopefully, the good vibes will lead us to quicker spring," said Doug Sofranko of Hanover Township.