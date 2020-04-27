Showing support for 'health care heroes'

Some health care workers in Luzerne County are being recognized for the job they're doing.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Health care workers at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital say working there the last few weeks has been anything but easy.

"The days and nights are very, very long, and as you've seen on social media and the media coverage in pictures, wearing the PPE is difficult for long periods of time and there's a lot of stress involved. I mean you're trying to protect patients. You're trying to care for very sick people," said Gail Malloy, trauma injury prevention and outreach coordinator.

Signs that say "heroes work here" have popped up at most Commonwealth Health facilities in our area. Some health care workers say the message outside helps them through the tough times inside the hospital walls.

"Having those signs put by the hospital and having the community recognize what goes on behind these doors and in the ambulances and on the front lines with the police and other people who are out there, it says a lot. It means a lot to us," Malloy said.

Signs of appreciation can also be seen inside the hospital. Folks with Commonwealth Home Health, Visiting Angels, and other local businesses teamed up to put up signs of support and give out snacks to these heroes during their shift changes.

"It is important. Seeing the looks on faces and stuff circulating on media, people are discouraged and defeated and we just kind of wanted to give them a little morale booster and let them know that their community is here to support them," said Alicia Campana, Commonwealth Home Health.

"Nursing and medical care has always been a 'from the heart' type of profession and many people from this pandemic have said, 'well, you knew what you signed up for.' But I don't think that ever in our wildest imagination a sci-fi contagion would come to the shores of the United States, but yet here we are," Malloy added.