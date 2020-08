Police in Hanover Township are on the lookout for anyone who may have been involved in firing shots early Saturday morning on Elk Street.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in part of Luzerne County are looking for whoever fired shots at a home early Saturday morning.

Investigators say several rounds were fired on Elk Street in Hanover Township a little after 1 a.m.

Newswatch 16 found bullet holes in the door of an apartment in the Korn Krest section.

Police say the suspects may have fled the scene in a gray SUV.